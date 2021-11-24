If you are looking for work and have experience working with kids, Hope Park in Eastpoint is looking for a director.
Hope Park was created in 2018 as a place to provide programs and activities to families who were hit especially hard by the dual disasters of the Eastpoint Fire and Hurricane Michael.
The Director manages programs and activities focusing on families and children in the Hope Park Community of Eastpoint.
A bachelor degree is preferred, and experience in managing children programs and activities is essential.
Salary starts at $30,000.
If you are interested in learning more, visit the website at www.hopeparkateastpointfl.com for a full job description and more information.
The cut-off date for applying is December 6th.
