If you want to save 4 percent on your taxes remember to pay before the end of the month.
The tax rolls opened this month for Ad valorem, personal property and centrally assessed properties for all areas of Franklin Counties.
If you pay those your taxes before November the 30th you get a 4 percent discount.
If you pay before December 31st, you get 3 percent off.
Pay before January 31st and its 2 percent off, pay before the end of February, and its still a 1 percent discount.
Wait till April, however, and penalties will begin to accrue.
You can pay your taxes at the County tax collector's office in Apalachicola or at the courthouse annex in Carrabelle.
Statements were mailed to all property owners at their last known address before November the 1st.
If you haven't received your tax bill, be sure to contact the tax collectors office as soon as possible.
No comments:
Post a Comment