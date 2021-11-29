Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Monday, November 29, 2021
It's A Wonderful Life (a live radio play) Presented by Panhandle Players
It's A Wonderful Life (a live radio play)
This weekend don’t miss the holiday classic, “It’s A Wonderful Life” being presented by the Panhandle Players at the Chapman Theatre in Apalachicola. It’s the story we all know and love but done in the style of a live radio show. There will be three performances only - Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Ticket are $20 each and you can get them online at PanhandlePlayers.com or at the door.
No comments:
Post a Comment