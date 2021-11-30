Kite Tales | November 2021 - The monthly newsletter of the Great Florida Birding & Wildlife Trail

Sustainable Holiday Gifts
Many of us are looking forward to the holidays and thinking about buying presents for loved ones and friends. While giving a thoughtful gift will always put a smile on the recipient’s face, it can be easy to forget about the environmental impacts of certain items. Below are some ideas for sustainable gift ideas.
Bird-friendly Coffee
For the java fiend on your list, look into gifting some bird friendly coffee! Some coffee is being produced on shade-coffee plantations in Central and South America. These plantations maintain an overstory above their crop, and many strive to keep the overstory made up of diverse native trees. Unlike a field of coffee plants growing in full sun, these shaded farms provide habitat and food for wintering birds. By buying bird-friendly, your money is providing incentives for farmers to fight deforestation. Look for the Smithsonian Bird Friendly Coffee seal of approval.
Reusable (or reused) Items
Items such as refillable water bottles, reusable straws and utensils, and sturdy, long lasting items that won’t end up in the trash make great gifts that can be used and enjoyed for years to come.
You can also look for fun vintage or second-hand items. Buying used items will reduce demand for new clothing and other items, which in turn reduces the energy and resources used in producing new things. It also ensures that you will be keeping these items out of a landfill.
Native Plants
If you’re shopping for someone with a green thumb, consider plants or a gift card to a local native plant nursery. You can find a map of retail growers across the state at the Plant Real Florida website. Native plants are critical to supporting native wildlife, so your gift will be appreciated by both the recipient and Florida’s native birds, butterflies and bees!
For more information on how to start making your yard wildlife friendly, you can purchase Planting a Refuge for Wildlife, a full-color, 35 page comprehensive guide to creating backyard habitat, from the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.
Birding Trail Guides
Last but not least, don’t forget that you can order a free set of guides to the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail! These make great gifts for anyone on your list.
Wings Over Florida Webinars
Have you ever heard of Wings Over Florida but you don't really know what it is? Or do you wish there was a way to commemorate your birding or butterfly viewing achievements?
Join us for a short and informative webinar about Florida Fish and Wildlife's Wings Over Florida program. You will learn about the program, what is offered, and how to apply.
This webinar will be presented using Microsoft Teams. A link to join will be emailed to all who register the day prior to the webinar.
The webinar will be on Wednesday, December 8 from 10:00am to 10:30am, and will be repeated on Thursday, December 9 from 7:00pm to 7:30pm.
To get information on how to join, register at the eventbrite links below!
Wednesday Webinar Registration
Thursday Webinar Registration
Christmas Bird Count
It’s that time of year again! The 121th Christmas Bird Count (CBC) is fast approaching. Since 1900, dedicated birders have devoted a day to censusing all the birds in their area. In its first year, 27 birders in 25 locations counted a total of 90 species; in the 2020-21 count, 81,601 participants in 2646 locations counted a whopping 2,566 species. The incredible dataset produced by generations of CBC participants has helped scientists reveal trends in bird populations that have significantly aided conservation efforts.
You can join in by finding a CBC circle in which you want to participate. The upcoming worldwide Christmas Bird Count will take place from Dec. 14, 2021 - Jan. 5, 2022. Once you have found a count circle that works for you, contact the compiler and get involved. Be prepared for a long day out in the field counting birds, while doing your part to conserve some incredible species!
Trail Site of the Month: Platt Branch Wildlife and Environmental Area
Nearest city: Venus/Palmdale
676 Detjen’s Dairy Road, Venus, 33960
Open: Daily, sunrise to sunset
Contact: 863-465-6722
Website
Intrepid birders will be rewarded by the scenery and solitude at this out-of-the-ordinary destination. Platt Branch lies east of the Fisheating Creek floodplain at the southern end of the Lake Wales Ridge. Management of the longleaf and south Florida slash pine flatwoods and scrub habitats are tailored to benefit protected species, such as Florida Scrub-Jay, Red-cockaded Woodpecker and gopher tortoise. Walk the 3.5-mile loop trail in the eastern half of the area, which passes through oak scrub, mesic flatwoods, depression marshes and wet flatwoods with groundcover dominated by cutthroat grass (an endangered Florida subspecies). Hike the unpaved service roads west to reach the floodplain of Fisheating Creek (good for migratory songbirds, such as Ovenbird) and stands of mature pines that provide homes for Red-cockaded Woodpeckers. Two observation platforms overlook marshes with wading birds, shorebirds, ducks and sometimes a King Rail or two. Crested Caracara, Sandhill Crane, Wood Stork, Short-tailed Hawk, Eastern Whip-poor-will (winter), Brown-headed Nuthatch and Bachman’s Sparrow are just some of the special birds found here. Watch for Eastern Meadowlark and Northern Harrier (winter) in the fields. There are few amenities here, so bring your lunch, water and sun protection, and make a full day of it.
Upcoming Events
Thursday, December 2
Saving Our Native Oaks (Port St. Lucie)
Thursday December 2 – Monday December 6
North Shore Birding Festival (Mt Dora)
Saturday, December 4
Field Trip: Little Talbot Island State Park (Jacksonville)
Hernando Audubon Birding Trip to Brooksville Wetlands (Brooksville)
Photo Evaluation One-on-one with Marina Scarr (Apopka)
Techniques for Successful Nature Photography Workshop, Classroom and Field (Apopka)
Youth and Family Photo Field Trip (Apopka)
Sunday, December 5
SJCA Young Birders – Vaill Point (St. Augustine)
Field Trip: Spoonbill Pond (Jacksonville)
Thursday, December 9
Thursday Morning at Matanzas Inlet with Peggy Cook (St. Augustine)
Saturday, December 11
Saturday Morning at Fish Island Preserve (St. Augustine)
Wekiwa Springs State Park Monthly Bird Survey
Hernando Audubon Birding Trip to Sweetwater Wetlands (Gainesville)
Field Trip: Taye Brown Regional Park (Jacksonville)
Marion Audubon Member Meeting and Walk (Ocala)
Thursday, December 16
Walk at the Lincolnville Community Garden and Eddie Vickers Park (St. Augustine)
Friday, December 17
Space Coast Audubon Society Monthly Meeting: Advancing Your Birding Skills (Rockledge)
Sunday, December 19
Limited Edition Field Trip to St. Augustine Hotspots (St. Augustine)
Monday, December 20
Duval Audubon Society Monthly Meeting: It’s Never Too Late to Start Birding (Jacksonville)
Thursday, December 30
Fort King Nature Walk (Ocala)
Friday, December 31
Hernando Audubon Beginning Birding (Brooksville)
Check out the events page of our website for more events across the state!
Do you know about any other bird or wildlife-related events going on in Florida? Help spread the word by letting us know! Send in the times, dates, locations and contacts to WildlifeViewing@MyFWC.com for posting on the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail website.
Events must be related to birds or other wildlife and must be open to the public. Examples include interpretive programming, webinars, summer camps and family programs.
