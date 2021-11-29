Snook season in the Gulf of Mexico will close on December the 1st.
The season closure will be in effect in Gulf State and federal waters.
The harvest season for snook will remain closed until March 1st though fishermen can continue to catch and release snook during the closed season.
The closed harvest season protects Florida’s snook populations during the colder months, when snook are most vulnerable, to insure the fishery remains healthy.
