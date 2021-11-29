St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Peanut! I am a 46 pound 10 month old shepherd mix. I came to the shelter as a puppy and was adopted pretty quickly. I was returned a few months ago due to no fault of my own; the other dog in the home started ganging up on me and my adopters felt it was not fair for me! I am very active so I will require a home with a fenced in yard. I would do best as an only pet but I'm open to meeting yours! Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
