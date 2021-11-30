Stories from the Seaside - The E-Newsletter from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab

Mantis shrimp have compound eyes which can have up to 16 photoreceptors and allows them to see different wavelengths of light such as UV and polarized light. Due to this, they are very light sensitive and tend to only be found when the night is very dark and the moon is not full.
This trip, we were able to collect lane snapper, an orange filefish, spiny boxfish and much more! We also collected sea robins which we shipped out to Harvard University later in the week!
We never know what we will get during our collections. Cypress has seen all kinds of critters pulled up in the shrimp nets.
Throughout the month of November, Cypress and Ethan have fulfilled many orders of specimens for colleges and universities in the United States and Canada. The dive team has gone on two collection dives targeting sponges and purple sea urchins, and now we have completed a successful night collection trip.
We are so grateful for all of the schools, aquariums, zoos, and research laboratories who purchase our specimens for educational purposes and keep us doing what we love!
