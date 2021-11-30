Today is the last day of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season and our area was relatively unscathed during the busy season.
The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season was the third-most active hurricane season on record, producing 21 named storms.
With a damage total of $70 billion, it was also the fourth-costliest on record
The first named storm formed on May 22nd, before the season even officially began, making 2021 the seventh consecutive year that a storm formed before the designated start of the season.
The season brought seven hurricanes, four of the storms developed into major hurricanes, reaching Category 3 strength or higher.
The 2021 major hurricanes were Hurricane Grace, Hurricane Ida, Hurricane Larry and Hurricane Sam.
Only eight of this year’s 21 named storms made landfall in the United States – the closest landfall to our area was Hurricane Elsa which made landfall in Taylor County in early July with sustained winds of 65 miles an hour at landfall.
According to NOAA, this is the sixth consecutive year with an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, with 19 above-normal seasons out of the past 26.
No comments:
Post a Comment