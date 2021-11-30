Together, we are Apalachicola Riverkeeper!

We are grateful for your support! Let's keep working together to protect the Apalachicola River, Floodplain and Bay. Please donate today!
Land Conservation: Good News for the River and Floodplain
Decades of determination and effort have brought us one step closer to long-term protection for the Apalachicola River and floodplain. The State of Florida has been awarded funds to acquire about 32,000 acres along 38 miles of river floodplain below Bristol. We thank all who’ve partnered and worked steadfastly to conserve the land that buffers and protects the Apalachicola River and Bay. Continued.
Successful RiverTrek a Team Effort
From months of fundraising and personal preparation by individual participants to organizing speakers and meals on the water, it takes a dedicated team to put on a successful RiverTrek. Here's what is involved.
Apalachicola Bay System Initiative (ABSI) Plan
The ABSI Community Advisory Board recently adopted the framework plan for the Apalachicola Bay System. The final Plan, to be produced at the end of the evaluation process, will use science to guide oyster management and restoration strategies, and requires working closely with fishermen and other local stakeholders. Read more.
