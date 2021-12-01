December Wrack Line Newsletter

Gulf Coast Audubon Chapters Produce Instructional Rescue Video for Entangled Birds
The Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Manatee County Audubon Societies collaborated with videographer, Dee Fairbanks Simpson, to produce a short video describing the danger of fishing gear entanglement to birds, especially pelicans, and how fishermen can safely release entangled birds.
Fishing gear entanglement has been identified as the main cause of death and injury for brown pelicans in Florida by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Audubon Florida. This short video communicates and demonstrates the entanglement problem, then shows how to avoid catching a bird in fishing gear, how to carefully reel it in, and how to cut a barb off a hook or the line wrapped around a wing or foot.
If you hook a bird, don’t cut the line! Instead, follow these steps for safe release:
- Enlist another person to help hold the bird while you unhook or disentangle it
- Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes
- Secure the head firmly, fold the wings against the bird’s body gently, and hold the feet
- Gently cover the bird’s eyes with a towel or cloth to help calm the bird, making it easier to remove the hook or line
- Use a wire clipper to cut the barb, and back the hook out of the bird’s flesh. Cut and remove any line
- Check the wings, legs, and body for additional hooks or line because many birds experience multiple entanglements
- Point the bird’s head towards the water and step back as you release the bird
Watch the instructional video here on Tampa Bay Audubon YouTube.
Find additional guidance on how to respond if a seabird becomes entangled at MyFWC.com/Unhook.
For more information, please contact Ann Paul, President of the Tampa Audubon Society, 813/624-3149, president@tampaaudubon.org.
Photo: Jack Rogers
