GCSC Foundation Accepting Scholarship Applications for 2022 - 2023

Panama City, FL – The Gulf Coast State College Foundation has begun the scholarship application cycle for the 2022-2023 school year, and all students attending or planning to attend Gulf Coast in the Fall 2022 academic term are eligible to apply. High school seniors are highly encouraged to apply now in anticipation of their freshman year at GCSC.
Applicants must have a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher and plan to take three or more credit hours at Gulf Coast State College. The deadline to apply for general and endowed scholarships is March 15, 2022.
“Last year, our scholarships helped to cover about 55% of a student’s tuition expenses,” said Dunkin McLane, Assistant Director of the GCSC Foundation. “They can be used to help cover tuition, books and other educational costs. Our scholarships can also be used in conjunction with other forms of financial aid such as Bright Futures, Pell Grants, Florida College Prepaid, or other non-Foundation scholarships. If you’re planning to take classes in the Fall of 2022, now is the time to apply.”
“Something new this year is the College’s Gulf Coast Guarantee awards which benefit our area high school seniors. While the Gulf Coast Guarantee awards are not Foundation scholarships, the Guarantee awards can be combined with our scholarship to form a complete financial assistance package. In most cases, a high school senior attending Gulf Coast State College in the fall and taking 12 credit hours can have his/her total tuition paid for by using our Foundation scholarship paired with a Gulf Coast Guarantee award.”
To learn more about the scholarships offered and how to apply, please visit www.gcscfoundation.org/
No comments:
Post a Comment