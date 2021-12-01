Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

As a Realtor with Pristine Properties, Natalie Shoaf’s mission is to provide you with the best quality service because Real Estate is her passion!
She understands that communication should always be a priority - you deserve to be kept "In the Know" throughout your real estate journey.
Her diverse background gives her the knowledge of how to get your property shown and featured by thinking outside the box.
Natalie also stays active in the community keeping her ear to the ground to make sure that she knows what you want to know. Some of her past and current community roles include:
· Past President and on current Board of Directors of the Realtors Association of Franklin and Gulf Counties
· BOD of FCCC America Great Plein Air Paint-out
· BOD Gulf County Chamber of Commerce, Historic Port Theater and Art Center and Florida Scallop & Music Festival
So, are you ready to achieve your real estate dream on Florida’s Forgotten Coast?
Call Natalie Shoaf and turn your dream into reality!
Natalie Shoaf
Pristine Properties, LLC
1200 Highway 98, Mexico Beach, FL Office: 850.648.1100 Cell: 850.227.4355
