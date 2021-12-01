Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

As a Realtor with Pristine Properties, Natalie Shoaf’s mission is to provide you with the best quality service because Real Estate is her passion!
She understands that communication should always be a priority - you deserve to be kept "In the Know" throughout your real estate journey.
Her diverse background gives her the knowledge of how to get your property shown and featured by thinking outside the box.
 
Natalie also stays active in the community keeping her ear to the ground to make sure that she knows what you want to know. Some of her past and current community roles include:
·        Past President and on current Board of Directors of the Realtors Association of Franklin and Gulf Counties
·        BOD of FCCC America Great Plein Air Paint-out
·        BOD Gulf County Chamber of Commerce, Historic Port Theater and Art Center and Florida Scallop & Music Festival
So, are you ready to achieve your real estate dream on Florida’s Forgotten Coast?
Call Natalie Shoaf and turn your dream into reality!
 
Natalie Shoaf
Pristine Properties, LLC
📍1200 Highway 98, Mexico Beach, FL
📞Office: 850.648.1100
📞Cell: 850.227.4355
As your local Ace Hardware, St. Joe ACE Hardware is one of 5,000+ Ace stores locally owned and operated across the globe.
They are about helping neighbors, because each one of their stores is a part of your community. They are all committed to being "the Helpful Place" by offering their customers personal service, quality products and a convenient shopping experience from the local experts who know you best.
Visit St. Joe ACE for all your hardware, plumbing, electrical, paint, grills, home appliances, and more!
 
St. Joe ACE Hardware
📍 201 Williams Ave, Port St Joe, FL
Store hours
Mon - Fri 8:00am - 5:30pm
Sat 8:00am - 4:30pm
Sun Closed
📞 (850) 227-1717
The Panhandle Players have been bringing quality performances to Franklin County and the surrounding area since 1987.
﻿
After having the opportunity to perform at the newly restored Dixie Theatre in Apalachicola, other venues welcomed the Players in Eastpoint, Port St. Joe, and Carrabelle. Included in their repertoire have been Broadway classics, mysteries, whodunits, comedies, dramas, holiday shows, and more.
They produce four plays each season October, December, February and March.

Mark your calendars! It's a Wonderful Life! A family play. Radio style! Happening December 3, 4 and 5th.
This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.
 
Panhandle Players
📍 155 Avenue E, Apalachicola, FL 32320
📞 (850) 629-8680
CareerSource will take part in career day with Mrs. Cass, of the Career Building class at Port St. Joe High School on Friday, December 3 from 12:30-1:30pm. CareerSource is inviting Gulf County Chamber members to join them in preparing students for the job market by performing mock interviews. The goal is to get students familiar in different interview settings. CareerSource will provide sample interview questions and an interview score sheet for the interviewee to return to the student. This is a learning experience for students and will provide businesses the chance to meet and familiarize themselves with the upcoming workforce. This class consists of 17 students.

Interested businesses please contact:
Lianna Sagins
Community Resource Center
(850) 730-1440 – Office
(616)-498-2016 - Mobile
Come see Dr. Len
﻿Every Wednesday 10-2

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe FL
850-227-1223
