Ho Ho Holidays in Gulf County, Florida

Holidays on the Halfshell

EVENTS ALL MONTH LONG

Our Holiday Calendar is jammed-packed with family-friendly events all holiday season long. The entire family will be entertained with Christmas Parades, Christmas Light Tours, and more. 

Home for the Holidays

Our guest blogger, Silvia Williams, Owner of Serenity Beach Rentals tells you what makes staying in a Vacation Home for the Holidays so Special. 

Christmas Carols at the Cape San Blas Lighthouse

Get into the holiday spirit and join us for a fun evening of caroling at the Cape San Blas Lighthouse at George Core Park from 5:00 PM ET - 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 20th.

Meet Our Partners

DUREN'S PIGGLY WIGGLY

Duren's Piggly Wiggly specializes in organic produce, general organics, and a selection of specialty food items. Locally caught shrimp can be steamed in the seafood market.  The deli offers a hot bar and the best-fried chicken on the coast. Fill up your beach supplies from apparel to coolers.
(850) 229-8398
www.durenspigglywiggly.com

TURTLE BEACH INN

Enjoy Florida the way it used to be - unspoiled beaches, abundant wildlife, and beautiful sunrises and sunsets. The Turtle Beach Inn is a Gulf-front bed and breakfast with cottages, where you can experience the charm of Florida's Forgotten Coast- located on Indian Pass.
(850) 229-9366
www.turtlebeachinn.com

Gulf County
Visitor Guide

