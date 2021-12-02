Paw Prints - the E-newsletter of the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society

Thursday, December 2, 2021

WELCOME TO THE SJBHS TRUNK SHOW!

And to make up for the wait, you will be getting two shows … or should we say one BIG show that will more than double in size after the first 4 days of opening on Friday, December 3rd, 2021.

  • 1st Show will open Friday, Dec 3 with around 160 items for sale
  • 2nd Show will add in more than 160 more items Monday night, Dec 6

Show ends at midnight, Sunday, Dec 12

 

This way you can spread out the fun!

 

Be sure and see how many of each item we have for sale, because you may want to purchase that item immediately before it disappears.

 

MANY ARE UNIQUE, RARE OR SIMPLY ONE-OF-A KIND THAT YOU CANNOT GET ANYWHERE ELSE AND MAY NEVER, EVER, EVER, EVER SEE AGAIN.

 

Every penny you spend goes to the shelter - every single penny - so fill stockings and surprise your friends/relatives with some great stocking stuffers and gifts.

Visit our shop regularly for new items!

There's MORE!

Not only will you find unique gifts for everyone on your list at our Black Friday auction, but you will also be one of the first proud owners of our community's new book, "MY NAME IS ARCHIE" written and signed by Archie the Jughead Dog himself. It took our whole community to save Archie and give him a life any dog would be proud of, this book is based on his true story and brought to life with gorgeous illustrations.

 

"MY NAME IS ARCHIE" is the perfect gift for animal lovers of all ages and a great way to initiate "table talk" about Gulf County's deep love and affection for animals.

 

Books are being printed at this moment and will be sold at the Thrift Hut, through the online Black Friday auction, and other local businesses. All proceeds go to the shelter!

