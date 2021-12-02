Paw Prints - the E-newsletter of the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society

And to make up for the wait, you will be getting two shows … or should we say one BIG show that will more than double in size after the first 4 days of opening on Friday, December 3rd, 2021.
- 1st Show will open Friday, Dec 3 with around 160 items for sale
- 2nd Show will add in more than 160 more items Monday night, Dec 6
Show ends at midnight, Sunday, Dec 12
This way you can spread out the fun!
Be sure and see how many of each item we have for sale, because you may want to purchase that item immediately before it disappears.
MANY ARE UNIQUE, RARE OR SIMPLY ONE-OF-A KIND THAT YOU CANNOT GET ANYWHERE ELSE AND MAY NEVER, EVER, EVER, EVER SEE AGAIN.
Every penny you spend goes to the shelter - every single penny - so fill stockings and surprise your friends/relatives with some great stocking stuffers and gifts.
