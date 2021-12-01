Wednesday, December 1, 2021

St. George Island Lighting of the Palms this Friday

Saturday, December 3rd at 6:00pm

Join us for the annual St. George Island Lighting of the Palms event on Friday, December 3rd at 6:00 p.m. at the St. George Island Lighthouse.
🎄 Christmas Crafts & Games
☕️ Hot Chocolate, Hot Dogs, Cookies & More
🎁 Books & Gifts
🎅 Visit with Santa
🌴✨ Lighting of the Palms @ Dusk
🛺 Followed by the Golf Cart Parade



