Oyster Radio
Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
St. George Island Lighting of the Palms this Friday
St. George Island Lighting of the Palms
Saturday, December 3rd at 6:00pm
Join us for the annual St. George Island Lighting of the Palms event on Friday, December 3rd at 6:00 p.m. at the St. George Island Lighthouse.
Christmas Crafts & Games
Hot Chocolate, Hot Dogs, Cookies & More
Books & Gifts
Visit with Santa
Lighting of the Palms @ Dusk
Followed by the Golf Cart Parade
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
www.apalachicolabay.org
850-653-9419
http://live.oysterradio.com/
at
11:07 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
No comments:
Post a Comment