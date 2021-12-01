The Apalachicola Riverkeeper's annual RiverTrek was a big success this year even if the weather didn't fully cooperate.
The fundraising and awareness-raising event raised a record of over 80 thousand dollars this year.
The money raised will help the Apalachicola Riverkeeper continue its work to protect and restore the Apalachicola River through advocacy, outreach, education and research.
Apalachicola Riverkeeper patrols the river conducting visual surveys and provides independent water quality testing and Micro plastics sampling and recently launched a multi-year slough restoration project to restore the connection of three primary slough systems in the Apalachicola River watershed during times of low flow.
This was the 13th year of the RiverTrek event which took 14 participants on a 107 mile kayak trip from Chattahoochee to the Apalachicola Bay.
As part of their journey, they meet with historians, local officials, naturalists and scientists, becoming ambassadors for the Apalachicola River and Bay.
