The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking for public input on proposed rule amendments to the annual Alligator Hunting season.
The proposed changes include increasing hunting hours during the statewide alligator harvest from the current 17 hours a day to 24 hours a day on most areas.
The would also add airbows (with an arrow tethered to the airbow) as a legal method of take.
If approved, 24-hour hunting and use of airbows would be effective for the 2022 statewide alligator harvest season.
The FWC Will hold an in-person workshop on the proposed rule changes on December 2nd in Moore Haven, Florida.
They will also hold 2 on-line webinars on December the 8th and January the 4th.
The Alligator Harvest is very popular with about 7000 alligator hunting permits issued this year including about 200 in Franklin and Gulf Counties.
