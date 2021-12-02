Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, December 2, 2021
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Chamber and Member Events
Keep Playing Bingo
Year two of Wakulla Chamber Business Bingo is here! Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place will be awarded after the drawing December 17th. Tune in on December 17 to watch the drawing live on Facebook. Rules are included in this post. If you are a local business, please print a few of the cards and encourage your clients to play! Let’s have some fun, get your shopping in and keep our tax dollars in the county. Submit your bingo cards by midnight, December 16th! Rules Card 1 Card 2 Card 3 Card 4
Notice of Public Meetings: Wakulla County will hold the following Public Meetings at the Wakulla County Community Center, Wakulla Room, 322 Shadeville Rd., Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-0919; for the purpose of Oral Presentations and Negotiation Strategies with Prospective Vendors in response to RFP 2021-19 Turnkey P25 Simulcast Radio System/Emergency Communications System:
Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:00a.m.
Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:00a.m.
Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:00a.m.
In accordance with Section 286.0113, Florida Statutes, any portion of this meeting at which a prospective vendor makes an oral presentation, at which a vendor answers questions, or discussion of negotiation strategies will be conducted in private and shall not be open to the public. A complete recording of the exempt portion of the meeting will be made and available to interested parties in accordance with Florida law.
Notice of Public Meeting/Workshop: The Wakulla County BOCC will conduct a Workshop on December 13, 2021 at 3:30p.m. at the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Rd., Crawfordville, FL., for Dewberry Engineers, Inc. to Present the Wastewater Feasibility Analysis.
Ed2go 2021 Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
