APPLICATIONS FOR APPOINTMENT TO THE BOATING ADVISORY COUNCIL

The Florida Boating Advisory Council (BAC) makes recommendations to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Department of Economic Opportunity regarding issues affecting the boating community. Eleven of the 18 members of the BAC are appointed by the Governor. The executive director of the FWC nominates individuals for the Governor’s consideration.
Gubernatorial appointments to the BAC serve staggered three-year terms. They are not compensated but are entitled to payment for expenses in accordance with section 112.061, Fla. Stat.
The FWC is currently receiving and reviewing applications from those who are interested in being considered for appointment to the BAC, and whose experience qualifies them to represent the following interests:
- the boating public at large
- marine manufacturers
If you are interested in being considered, please complete the questionnaire located at the following link (https://flgov.com/wp-content/
Once completed, please submit the questionnaire and statement to both waterway.management@
To be considered timely, the questionnaire and statement should be received before close of business May 1, 2022.
Submission of the application documents is an expression of interest and willingness to serve on the BAC. Neither nomination by the FWC Executive Director nor appointment by the Governor are guaranteed.
