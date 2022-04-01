Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf is bringing a new Computed Tomography (CT) scanner to the community in order to improve diagnostic capabilities, as well as patient safety and comfort.
The prior CT scanner was installed when the hospital opened in 2010.
Due to the age of that machine and maintenance challenges, Ascension made the commitment to obtaining a new CT for the hospital.
The $1.2 million investment was made possible by the joint efforts of Ascension Sacred Heart and the Ascension Sacred Heart Foundation.
The CT Scanner made by Siemens is one of the industry's fastest and most versatile.
It allows an entire adult chest to be imaged in approximately three seconds.
The new CT scanner focuses on safety as well as comfort and convenience for patients.
There is a large, patient-friendly scanning area, with a comfortable table and large bore gantry.
Importantly, this new machine provides diagnostic imaging with industry- leading minimums in radiation exposure to the patient as well as the medical workers.
In addition, the image quality of the new CT machine is greatly improved allowing physicians to better diagnose and treat patients as needed.
Sacred Heart will hold an unveiling for the new CT Scan on April 12th at 2 PM.
