Chamber Events in Gulf County

Join the Gulf County Chamber and learn about a valuable small business resource, the Florida SBDC!
The Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of West Florida (Florida SBDC at UWF) provides management assistance and training to any prospective or existing small-business owner in Northwest Florida, including Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Holmes, Washington, Gulf, Calhoun, and Jackson counties.
Dr. Len Eichler, the local SBDC representative for Gulf County, will provide more information on the services provided, the impact of the SBDC, and how to register for individualized consulting services!
Location: St. Joseph's Bay Country Club
Time: 12:00 EST
Lunch will be available for purchase from Shaggy Bay Supper Club!
