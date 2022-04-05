Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Chamber Events in Gulf County

Join the Gulf County Chamber and learn about a valuable small business resource, the Florida SBDC! 

The Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of West Florida (Florida SBDC at UWF) provides management assistance and training to any prospective or existing small-business owner in Northwest Florida, including Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Holmes, Washington, Gulf, Calhoun, and Jackson counties.
 
Dr. Len Eichler, the local SBDC representative for Gulf County, will provide more information on the services provided, the impact of the SBDC, and how to register for individualized consulting services!
 
Location: St. Joseph's Bay Country Club
Time: 12:00 EST
Register here bit.ly/3KH1Q3L
 
Lunch will be available for purchase from Shaggy Bay Supper Club!
Among Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and the seemingly hundreds of other networks, managing your social media can be a job by itself. And with 200 million small businesses on Facebook alone, it’s hard to stand out. Join Brea McCombs, Digital Marketing Strategist at Kerrigan Marketing Associates, as she discusses better ways to identify the platforms your customers are using, the best practices for posting and how to attract, retain, and grow your customer base. 

Location: Port Inn Event Hall
Time: 12:00 EST
Speaker: Brea Webb, Kerrigan Marketing Associates
﻿
Register here bit.ly/3pKscJM
Wheels On Williams will feature local and regional cars, trucks, motorcycles, golf carts and anything with a set of wheels for a FREE community event on Williams Ave, in Port St. Joe, FL.

This is a family event, bring the kids!

Food will be available from the region’s most popular Food Trucks.

The event will be held on the third Thursday of April 21, May 19, June 16, and July 21, start time is 5:30 pm ET.
Click HERE to Register Your Wheels
Click HERE to Sponsor the Event
