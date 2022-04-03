Oyster Radio
Sunday, April 3, 2022
Chamber Member Luncheon this Wednesday!
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Member Luncheon
Wednesday, April 6th @ Noon
$15.00 Per Person
Half Shell Dockside
301 Market Street
Scipio Creek Marina
Apalachicola, FL
Come join us for the April member luncheon! Mix and mingle with your fellow business owners and eat some great food!
Contact the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce with any questions!
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
www.apalachicolabay.org
850-653-9419
