Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Monday, April 4, 2022
Don't miss Greater Tuna Live at Chapman Theatre!
GREATER TUNA LIVE AT
THE CHAPMAN THEATRE
THIS WEEKEND!
APRIL 8TH-10TH
Ya’ll are gonna laugh your boots off this weekend as The Forgotten Coast Theatre Company presents Greater Tuna, an off-Broadway hit comedy. See it April 8-10 at the Chapman Theatre in Apalachicola. The show features two men who create the entire population of Tuna, Texas in a tour de farce of quick-change artistry, changing costumes and characterizations faster than a jack rabbit runs from a coyote. Two actors, 20 characters, and a barrel of laughs, y’all. The show stars Apalahicola native, Royce Rolstad, and St. George Island resident, Rob Pierce. Get tickets at CoastalTheatre.com or at the door.
