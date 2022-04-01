Friday, April 1, 2022

First responders around the state will be getting a 1000 dollar bonus again this year

First responders around the state will be getting a 1000 dollar bonus again this year.


Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced the $1,000 bonuses for first responders, including law enforcement officers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and firefighters across the state. 


The bonuses are included in the 2022-23 budget passed by the Florida Legislature during the 2022 Legislative Session.


The bonuses are a well-deserved recognition to our law enforcement and first responders for all they do for Florida.


This is the second year in a row that first responders across Florida cities and counties will receive $1,000 bonuses from the state.


In addition to these bonuses for local government first responders, state law enforcement officers will be receiving a pay increase across the board.  



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment