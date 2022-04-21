Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Volunteer Newsletter Winter 2022

There are so many reasons to celebrate the month of April, from Earth Day events to the FWC’s second annual Florida WildQuest. Another reason to celebrate is you, our volunteers! April is Florida Volunteer Month and we are grateful you choose to volunteer with our programs that promote the conservation of the habitats and species of Florida. In honor of your efforts, please enjoy our 2021 Volunteer Annual Report. This report highlights your continued commitment to conservation, a touching tribute to an exceptional volunteer and news of an exciting change regarding how the FWC tracks and manages volunteer efforts! View our Annual Report on the FWC’s website and enjoy a look back at the variety of projects that benefitted from your service and support. You are valuable members of our FWC family!
As we move into spring, we encourage you to get outdoors, explore, and enjoy this edition of our winter - spring newsletter which shares encouraging volunteer-to-career stories as well as habitat restoration projects and volunteer highlights from around the state.
— the FWC's Volunteer Program Team
Featured on the cover of the 2021 volunteer annual report, FWC volunteer Vanessa Serrato is following her passion and has started her studies in wildlife biology. Vanessa helped maintain the butterfly habitat at Everglades and Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area. Photo by FWC.
Volunteer to Career
Steven Nicholl
Steven Nicholl started as a volunteer at the Suncoast Youth Conservation Center (SYCC) in Apollo Beach. As a local Hillsborough County Community College student, Steven saw the new sign after SYCC was constructed and stopped in to see if they could use any volunteers. He later applied and served as summer seasonal staff for three summers working as a chef on the side. During summer 2020 – ah, COVID – he had a chance to try some GIS mapping of marsh grasses at SYCC since there was no camp and learned he really liked it. After some networking with SYCC and GIS folks at FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, Steven now works at FWRI where he recently moved into a new position working in the Oil Spill Planning and Emergency Response program. Steven is very excited to start on his new projects and to do some traveling for a few United States Coast Guard meetings in Alabama and Mississippi. He still volunteers at SYCC when permitted to do so. - by Kathy Guindon
Steven and one of his campers at SYCC. Photo by FWC.
Meghan Sutton
I started volunteering with FWC’s Southwest Marine Mammal Field Lab in December 2018. During this time, I began my journey learning and developing skills such as trailering, photography and necropsy skills, as well as gaining live animal rescue, restraint and transport experience. As part of my graduate studies, I turned this opportunity into a 6-month internship. After completing the internship, I continued to volunteer alongside other career development opportunities both within and outside of FWC. I truly feel fortunate that this overall experience has equipped me with both the technical skillsets and confidence necessary to be successful in marine mammal strandings and research. Through the years, I have worked alongside several teams that make up FWC, including marine mammal field labs in other regions, research teams in the marine mammal section, FWC Law Enforcement and even the Charlotte Harbor Fisheries Independent Monitoring (FIM) and Fisheries Dependent Monitoring (FDM) teams. I continue to enjoy every interaction, appreciate how encouraging and supportive the FWC family is, and trust that extends to many other personnel than just myself. I am grateful to say I have returned to FWC’s Southwest Marine Mammal Field Lab as a staff member and truly feel I have returned home. - by Meghan Sutton
FWC marine mammal biologist, Meghan Sutton, assisted with the transport of a rescued manatee. Activities were conducted under USFWS permit #MA770191. Photo by FWC.
Upcoming Events
Earth Day at Three Lakes
Celebrate Earth Day by working with FWC staff to complete a land stewardship project at Three Lakes Wildlife Management Area! This event will take place on April 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. with optional picnic lunch (bring you own lunch) after. The stewardship project is to be determined, but will likely include invasive plant removal to help improve the health of native ecosystems or trail maintenance.
The only things you will need to wear/bring are closed-toed shoes, long pants, water, snacks and a positive attitude. You can bring your lunch and a camp chair if you want to stay for lunch.
RSVP/register for this event on the FWC Calendar if you are joining so that we can plan to bring enough tools for everyone.
Jay Watch
Have you ever wanted to participate in wildlife research that will directly impact land management plans? You can do just that by participating in Jay Watch, a program that conducts annual state-wide assessments of the Florida scrub-jay populations. The Florida scrub-jay is endemic to Florida and one of the most endangered birds in North America due to loss of scrub habitat. Monitoring Florida scrub-jay populations throughout the state each year allows land managers to track changes in scrub-jay population and adjust their land management plan to benefit scrub-jays. Volunteers participate in surveys that count the number of adult and juvenile scrub-jays on designated sites throughout the state. Coordinated by Florida Audubon, Jay Watch takes place throughout Florida with additional opportunities for you to get involved. For additional information on training and survey opportunities, please visit Florida Audubon.
Scrub-jay. Photo by FWC.
