Franklin County commissioners have agreed to look for the money to purchase up to 10 license plate readers for use around the county.
Automated license plate readers are high-speed, computer-controlled camera systems that are typically mounted on street poles, streetlights, or attached to police squad cars.
They automatically capture all license plate numbers that come into view, along with the location, date, and time.
The sheriff's office says the readers would assist law enforcement solve a number of types of crimes including stolen vehicles, missing and endangered children and adults and wanted persons.
The sheriff's office would like to place the cameras at strategic locations around the county, including Highway 65, Highway 67 and Highway 98 leading into Franklin County.
They would also like cameras placed at Alligator Point and St. George Island.
Those cameras would help find people coming to the area to cause trouble or deal drugs.
The sheriff's office said the cameras will not be installed on law enforcement vehicles and will not be used for writing traffic tickets.
The cameras are already in use in gulf county, and Mexico Beach; Bay county has 20 cameras in use.
The cameras cost 2500 per camera per year, that includes the cost of the camera, installation and data storage.
County Commissioners said they feel the cameras would increase public safety and be a big help for the community.
They agreed to start looking for the money immediately, and then make the expense an annual budget item
The vote was 4 to 1 with commission chairman Ricky Jones voting against it.
No comments:
Post a Comment