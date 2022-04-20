Franklin County Commissioners this week recognized the men and women who work for the dispatch at the Franklin county sheriff's office.
The county adopted a proclamation naming last week as Public Safety Telecommunication Week.
Renee Brannan from the sheriff's office pointed out that dispatch is first and most critical contact residents have with emergency services as they work with the sheriff's office, the police departments in Apalachicola and Carrabelle, local volunteer fire departments and Emergency Medical Services.
They provide a prompt response when an emergency occurs when accurate information is critical in the apprehension of criminals, suppression of fire and treatment of patients.
Too often the importance of the telecommunications personnel goes unrecognized and their services are taken for granted even though they do a remarkable job often under very stressful conditions.
The dispatch crew has a motto “you tell us your worst and we're gonna send you our best.
No comments:
Post a Comment