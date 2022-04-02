FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Look at that grin! Nola is a 3 yr old Black Mouth Cur mix. She is soooo sweet, walks well on leash, is housebroken and loves everyone she meets. Wouldn’t you love to be greeted by this face every morning?!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment