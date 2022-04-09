FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Lucy and her brother Linus are 1 year old Lab/White English mixes and couldn't be sweeter. They are happy and loving dogs who walk well on leash and enjoy spending time with people and each other. Both should make wonderful family pets for a loving family.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
