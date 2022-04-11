GCSC Summer 2022 Registration Underway

Summer Semester classes begin Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College is currently registering students for Summer 2022 classes. A variety of programs are offered where you can earn an associate degree, a bachelor’s degree, or a certificate. Whether you’re a first-time student or returning for a career change, the College has something for everyone. The College offers online, hybrid, and in-person classes. Gulf Coast is an open-access, open enrollment institution, which means you only need a high school diploma or GED to enroll.
GCSC’s Admissions Office is open Monday – Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and on Fridays, from 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Online registration is also available 24/7 at www.gulfcoast.edu/admissions.
If you would like to learn more about the exciting programs that the College has to offer, or take a campus tour, visit the GCSC Welcome Center located in the Advanced Technology Center. Tours should be scheduled in advance at www.gulfcoast.edu/welcome.
