Getting Out in Gulf County

Come join us at Bellou 2 for some after-hours sipping and shopping. Refreshments are being provided by
Lou’s Beer • Wine • Charcuterie,
St Joe Shrimp Co and Southern Coastal.
UMW Fashion Show Luncheon
SATURDAY, APRIL 2, 2022 AT 11 AM – 1 PM ET
First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe
Join us for our Annual Fashion Show Luncheon with the latest styles from The Care Closet & local boutiques.
Tickets are $10 and available at The Care Closet & Two Fish Pantry.
All proceeds donated to The Care Close
Join the Gulf County Chamber and learn about a valuable small business resource, the Florida SBDC!
The Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of West Florida (Florida SBDC at UWF) provides management assistance and training to any prospective or existing small-business owner in Northwest Florida, including Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Holmes, Washington, Gulf, Calhoun, and Jackson counties.
Dr. Len Eichler, the local representative for Gulf County, will provide more information on the services provided, the impact of the SBDC, and how to register for individualized consulting services!
Location: St. Joseph's Bay Country Club
Time: 12:00 EST
Lunch will be available from Shaggy Bay Supper Club!
Come on out to our 2 locations (Advance Auto in PSJ and I.G.A. in Wewa) on Saturday April 9th to enjoy tasty treats baked with love and support the Gulf County Senior Citizens Association!
If you are interested in baking for cause, please contact Diane Elliott at 330-844-3911 or Crystal Follin at 850-338-2888.
(Packaging is prepared in a safe kitchen environment, handled under proper food preparation guidelines and sold under cottage food laws.)
Don't miss the Port St. Joe Garden Club's springtime extravaganza! There'll be loads of plants, unexpected treasures, and yummies just in time for Easter! Rain or shine, the sale will be held on April 9th from 8 AM until 1 PM Eastern Time at the Garden Center located at 216 Eighth Street in Port St. Joe. Visit the Port St. Joe Garden Club’s Facebook page for more information.
Spring is a great time to add to your home landscape. Tried-and-true plants, nurtured by club members, will thrive in gulf breezes and summer temperatures. Shop for flowers, vegetable starts, hanging baskets, fairy gardens, garden ornaments, and more. Your wallet will love the bargains discovered at the yard sale too! Freshly baked goods will delight your guests as you celebrate Easter!
or visit the Port St. Joe Garden Club Facebook page.
Among Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and the seemingly hundreds of other networks, managing your social media can be a job by itself. And with 200 million small businesses on Facebook alone, it’s hard to stand out. Join Brea McCombs, Marketing Specialist at Kerrigan Marketing Associates, as she discusses better ways to identify the platforms your customers are using, the best practices for posting and how to attract, retain, and grow your customer base.
Location: Port Inn Event Hall
Time: 12:00 EST
Speaker: Brea Webb, Marketing Specialist Kerrigan Marketing Associates
Enjoy an afternoon outside exploring the WindMark Beach community! Celebrate the Grand Opening of WindMark Beach Bruno’s Pizza, test ride a YOLO bike along the BeachWalk, tour the D.R. Horton Model Home and more. Hope you can join us!
The first 50 families to visit all of the designated WindMark Beach Block Party locations will receive a WindMark Beach Bruno’s Pizza goodie bag which includes one FREE large pizza and other promo items!
WindMark Beach Block Party Activities:
• Live Music & Lawn Games
• Celebrate the Grand Opening of WindMark Beach Bruno’s Pizza
• Test ride a YOLO bike along the BeachWalk
• D.R. Horton Model Home & Fit as a Fiddle available for tour
• Visit with Village Center Tenants
Our members get benefits that do more, like healthcare coverage that includes Prosper Benefits to help you save throughout the year on your healthcare needs.
Small Business Owners, call or visit Dr. Len with no consulting appointment needed!
We are here to help your business grow and succeed!
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
No comments:
Post a Comment