Governor Ron DeSantis made stops in Port St. Joe and Apalachicola on Friday to announce funding for projects across Northwest Florida.
The Governor held a well attended event in front of the Grady Market in Apalachicola on Friday afternoon where he announced more than $1.3 million in awards for job training and hazard mitigation programs.
The Governor also announced his support for a $4 million line item in this year’s state budget, which has already been signed by the legislature, to replenish sand at St. George Island State Park.
Friday’s award earmarked $500,000 for Apalachicola through Career Source of Gulf Coast to provide On-the-Job Training opportunities for carpentry, electrical work, professional painting, plumbing, HVAC, and roofing.
He also announced 652 thousand dollars for the City of Apalachicola to construct a new vacuum sewage station on Market Street to upgrade the existing wastewater infrastructure and mitigate future sewer overflows.
Franklin County will receive over 156 thousand dollars to install four permanent generators to provide a source of backup power for future disasters.
At an event earlier in the day at the Indian Pass Raw Bar, the governor announced more than $23.1 million in funding to a number of Northwest Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund and Community Development Block Grant programs.
Those awards include over 675 thousand dollars for the The City of Port St. Joe to install a new waterline in the downtown commercial district and over 220 thousand dollars for Wakulla County to extend natural gas service to the county’s business park.
