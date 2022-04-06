Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

✨ 𝗩𝗜𝗣 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 ✨
April 3rd, through Saturday, April 9th, Prices to Party About during Duren’s Piggly Wiggly Customer Appreciation Days.

And on Saturday, 4/9, they will have hourly giveaways for items including a PLAYSTATION 4! See store for more details.
 
 𝗗𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗣𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗹𝘆 𝗪𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗹𝘆
📍 125 W Highway 98 Port St. Joe, FL
📞 (850) 229-8398
✨ 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗜𝗘𝗥 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 ✨
𝗗𝗿𝗩𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗜𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 and his staff of highly trained professionals offer personalized skin regimens for each patient’s specific needs. Dr. Ivers’ particular expertise is in custom-designing the newest and most effective non-surgical, age-reversing, and beatifying programs, including anti-aging, liquid and laser face and eye lifts, and maximum erasure of wrinkles, scars, acne, rosacea, sun damage, and veins.
They offer the latest in minimally invasive cosmetic surgery procedures, including minimally invasive procedures as well. This not only includes the traditional dermal fillers and Botox that most Medical Spas offer, but also the latest in laser technology like SmartLipo, Liposuction, Vaser Lipo, CO2 Smartskin, and other laser lipo.
With over 18 years of experience and unsurpassed success in Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology procedures combined with State of the Art and Advanced Technology, Dr. Vincent Ivers has perfected the art of laser liposuction and laser cosmetic surgery. Dr. Vincent Ivers offers a Medical Age Defying Panama City Spa unlike any to the area. Throughout the Florida Panhandle, The Medical Cosmetic Center is known as "The Laser Cosmetic Center of Excellence".
Medical Cosmetic Center Panama City Florida
📍 2101 Northside Dr # 403, Panama City, FL
📞 (850) 872-1777
📣VIP Membership Spotlight 📣
The Haughty Heron is a full-service bar & package store offering a variety of cigars, wines, spirits, craft and domestic beer.

Watch your favorite sporting events; It’s Masters Week!

The Masters coverage playing on our 7 TVs!
Come by and fill out your Masters pool before the opening round! Hamburgers and hotdogs will be served for the final round Sunday 1-7pm!

See Live Music; KENDELL MARVELL - THIS FRIDAY!!

Koncrete Soul starts at 5 pm est.
followed by
Kendell Marvel and his full band at 7pm ET!
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗮𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘆 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗼𝗻
📍 117 Sailors Cove Drive Port Saint Joe, FL
📞 (850) 229-3463
CHAMBER EVENTS 2022

 
Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
April – May - June – July
 
Scallop Festival
September 3-4, 2022
 
PortOberfest
September 24, 2022
 
Forgotten Music Festival
(Sponsored by The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce)
October 8-9, 2022
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 26, 2022

Please Contact joe@gulfchamber.org
for sponsorship opportunities.
EVENT SPONSORSHIP
 
·        Contact us to customize your advertising and sponsorship opportunities today.
﻿
𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Individual Supporter- $ 75.00
(non -business)

Entrepreneur- $125.00
(no storefront)

Non-profit- $125.00

Basic Business- $175.00

Corporate- $250.00

Premier- $500.00

VIP- $1000.00
Membership Link
for a complete Business Directory list.

Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456



