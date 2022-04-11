If you have kids who like to build with Legos but you don't want to make the major investment it can take to buy them, the local public libraries can help.
New Lego activity tables have been installed in the children sections of the Carrabelle and Eastpoint branches of the library.
The tables were purchased and donated to the libraries by the Friends of the Franklin County Public Libraries and they come with enough Lego blocks that your kids can build just about anything.
Both branches of the library are open from 9 to 5 Monday through Friday and the Carrabelle branch is also open from 10 till 2 on Saturday.
