It will soon be harder to park illegally at the public beach access points at Alligator Point.
Parking has been a constant problem at Alligator Point for years because there aren’t many places to park, and visitors tend to take liberties once all the legal parking spaces are filled.
There have been complaints of beach goers parking on dunes, vegetation, and even private property, including people's driveways.
The problem is worst near public beach access points where there are an average of 10 parking spaces for the public – but sometimes 30 or 40 cars that need to park especially during the summer months.
Currently people who park illegally get ticketed and towed which comes with a 150 dollar tow bill and a 106 dollar citation but that is not enough to stop them.
The sheriff said it is a waste of sheriff department resources to have deputies acting as parking enforcement officers when they should be on the road.
The county has now agreed to place larger boulders on areas where people tend to park illegally, making it physically difficult for them to park.
If that doesn't work, the county will look at the possibility of closing all parking at public beach access points at Alligator Point.
The sheriff pointed out that most locals don't need the parking spaces, so closing the spaces would only affect visitors.
County attorney Michael Shuler said closing pubic parking would be unprecedented in this county but it is something the county can discuss.
The board also agreed to hold a workshop to discuss permanent solutions to beach parking issues countywide.
