Kite Tales | April 2022 The monthly newsletter of the Great Florida Birding & Wildlife Trail

Florida WildQuest
Next month, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will host its second annual Florida WildQuest event, a fun and family-friendly scavenger hunt experience. This year’s event will take place on 12 Wildlife Management Areas across the state during the weekends of April 22-24 and April 29-May 1. Florida residents and visitors are encouraged to grab their mobile device and join us on a wild adventure with scavenger hunt missions that will help participants discover some of Florida’s best spots to see animals and enjoy the outdoors.
WildQuest players of all ages will have opportunities to learn about and explore the habitats and wildlife that call our WMAs home. Complete missions and earn points for a chance to win wilderness-inspired prizes. Go on a WildQuest at the following areas on the weekends of April 22 and April 29:
April 22-24
- Andrews Wildlife Management Area, Chiefland
- Branan Field Wildlife and Environmental Area, Jacksonville
- Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area, Brooksville
- Crooked Lake Wildlife and Environmental Area, Frostproof
- John C. and Mariana Jones/Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area, Jupiter
- Spirit-of-the-Wild Wildlife Management Area, LaBelle
April 29-May 1
- Apalachicola River Wildlife and Environmental Area, Apalachicola
- Big Bend Wildlife Management Area, Hickory Mound Unit, Perry
- Caravelle Ranch Wildlife Management Area, Palatka
- Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area, Crystal River
- Lake Wales Ridge Wildlife and Environmental Area, Royce Unit, Lake Placid
- Split Oak Forest Wildlife and Environmental Area, Orlando
To join a scavenger hunt, players will need a mobile device and the free GooseChase app. Visit FloridaNatureTrackers.com to learn how to play. Florida WildQuest is designed to be a safe, socially distanced outdoor event for individuals and small groups. Players who join on either Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will have the opportunity to meet and interact with FWC staff. When interacting with staff and other visitors, masks should be worn if social distancing guidelines (6 feet) cannot be met.
Florida has one of the nation’s largest systems of state-managed wildlife lands. The WMA system includes more than 6 million acres managed primarily for wildlife conservation and nature-based public use. The areas featured in Florida WildQuest will engage players in learning about Florida wildlife, habitats and recreation opportunities. The FWC maintains, enhances and restores native natural habitats for the benefit of plant and animal populations as well as for the people of Florida.
Learn more at FloridaWildQuest.com
A Black-and-white Warbler seen at Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area
Trail Site of the Month: Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area
23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville, 34601
Website
This Wildlife and Environmental Area’s bounty lies mainly in its sandhills, hardwoods and freshwater wetlands found on two separate tracts connected by the 2-mile Prairie-to-Pines Trail. The 408-acre Conservation Center Tract has an education facility, a butterfly and native plant garden (with a water feature and bird feeders), a chimney swift tower, numerous bat houses used by Brazilian free-tailed bats, a marsh viewing blind and more than two miles of trails and boardwalks. Check the large pine trees near the Conservation Center and you’ll see why this location is the “Red-headed Woodpecker Capital of Florida.” Stroll along the 1.8-mile Nature Trail loop, which encircles May’s Prairie, a basin marsh that holds water in wet seasons. From the viewing blind on the marsh’s west side, you might spot Sandhill Crane, Little Blue Heron, Pied-billed Grebe and winter waterfowl, such as Ring-necked Duck. The Cypress Walk through a small swamp leads to a boardwalk and observation point on the north side of May’s Prairie. A trailhead on Snow Memorial Highway allows convenient access to either tract via the Prairie-to-Pines Trail. Park here and hike north toward the Conservation Center or hike southwest to the Big Pine Tract, which also has its own parking area (and vault toilet restroom) on Old Crystal River Road. This is one of the largest remaining tracts of old growth longleaf pine forest left in the state and has two loop trails to explore. The Wildlife and Environmental Area has 75+ recorded butterfly species, as well as gopher frog, gopher tortoise and Sherman’s fox squirrel. Chinsegut Conservation Center offers programs, special events and workshops throughout the year.
Upcoming Events
Thursday, April 7
Alaska – Birds of the North Country (Niceville)
Purple Martins: Using DNA to Monitor Behavior (Port St. Lucie)
Friday, April 8
St. Lucie Audubon Field Trip to Egret Marsh Stormwater Park (Vero Beach)
Saturday, April 9
Saturday Morning Field Trip to Veteran’s Park (Fort Walton Beach)
Field Trip to Fort Pickens (Pensacola Beach)
Saturday Morning at Fish Island Preserve (St. Augustine)
Saturday, April 16
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden Bird Walk (Coral Gables)
Friday, April 22
Florida WildQuest Weekend #1 (6 Locations)
Earth Day Cleanup at Joe Carlucci/Sisters Creek Park (Jacksonville)
Friday, April 29
Florida WildQuest Weekend #2 (6 Locations)
Check out the events page of our website for more events across the state!
Do you know about any other bird or wildlife-related events going on in Florida? Help spread the word by letting us know! Send in the times, dates, locations and contacts to WildlifeViewing@MyFWC.com for posting on the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail website.
Events must be related to birds or other wildlife and must be open to the public. Examples include interpretive programming, webinars, summer camps and family programs.
No comments:
Post a Comment