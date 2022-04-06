People will get to spend a little extra time on the beaches in Wakulla County.
On Monday, Wakulla County Commissioners voted to expand public access hours at all county beaches.
The new hours will be from 6 a.m. to midnight.
The beaches were previously closed from sunset to sunrise.
The change affects the operational hours of Shell Point Beach, Mashes Sands Beach and Pier, and Woolley Park and Pier.
The Board’s vote to amend operational hours will take effect immediately..
