Project Graduation is auctioning off a 2008 Chevy Impala.
Tickets are on sale now for $10.00 per ticket.
All proceeds will go towards 2022 Project Graduation for Franklin County Seniors who attend the alcohol and drug free event after graduation.
The vehicle was donated by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office to help raise money. This raffle wouldn't be possible without our Sheriff.
You can purchase a ticket from any parent or student who is participating in Project Graduation.
You can also buy your tickets on-line using Venmo.
We have posted the link for that on this story on the Oyster Radio facebook page and at oysterradio.com.
https://account.venmo.com/u/FranklinCoProjectGrad2022
