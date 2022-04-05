Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Ribbon Cutting Brag N Bones BBQ

Brag N Bones

Thursday, April 7th
5:00pm
897 US HWY 98 Eastpoint, FL 32328
Come join us for the ribbon cutting of one of our newest members, Brag N Bones!
Award winning Barbecue by Pitmaster Richard Wade. Next to Coastline RV Park on Hwy 98.

Ribbon Cutting at 5PM



