Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Ribbon Cutting Brag N Bones BBQ
Ribbon Cutting
Brag N Bones
Thursday, April 7th
5:00pm
897 US HWY 98 Eastpoint, FL 32328
Come join us for the ribbon cutting of one of our newest members, Brag N Bones!
Award winning Barbecue by Pitmaster Richard Wade. Next to Coastline RV Park on Hwy 98.
Ribbon Cutting at 5PM
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
www.apalachicolabay.org
850-653-9419
