Oyster Radio
Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Friday, April 8, 2022
Ribbon Cutting El Corozal International Mini-Market
Ribbon Cutting
El Corozal International Mini-Market
TODAY
Friday, April 8th
4:00pm
29 Island Drive
Eastpoint, Fl
International Products sold here! Dairy products, drinks, sweets, souvenirs and more! Now serving lunch!
Ribbon Cutting at 4PM
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
www.apalachicolabay.org
850-653-9419
http://live.oysterradio.com/
12:57 PM
