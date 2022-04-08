Friday, April 8, 2022

Ribbon Cutting T & J’s Place

Ribbon Cutting
T & J’s Place



Saturday, April 9th
6:30pm
120 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Apalachicola, Fl
Soul food restaurant, Dine-in & Curbside pickup.

Ribbon Cutting at 6:30 PM



Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment