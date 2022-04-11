Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Monday, April 11, 2022
Spring Into Action with Apalachicola Riverkeeper
Did you know the federal Clean Water Act was enacted 50 years ago? Join us for a pre-Earth Day Clean Up-Act 50 Gathering. After our clean up, enjoy refreshments and hear more on the CWA and Waterkeepers Florida's work across the state to protect our waterways. Let's work together to ensure drinkable, swimmable, fishable water for all! Contact georgia@apalachicolariverkeeper.org for details.
Thank you Members!
It felt like a class reunion! While online gatherings via Zoom get the job done, nothing beats the real thing. It was so good to see you in Eastpoint for our annual member meeting and dinner! We all seemed to experience true gladness in seeing the Apalachicola Riverkeeper Board of Directors, volunteers, members and staff in person together Cont'd
RiverTrek Applications Due Soon
Want to live on the Apalachicola River for 5 days? RiverTrek 2022 application deadline is fast approaching--April 15. Up to 15 paddlers will be selected for the 107-mile wilderness immersion journey on the Apalachicola River, October 12-16. Learn more here.
A Bit of Eden in our Backyard
When someone puts “Garden of Eden” in a name, that’s a lot to live up to. It conjures up images of an earthly paradise of beauty and innocence. The name is derived from the theories of the late E.E. Calloway, a Bristol preacher and one time nominee for governor who claimed the area was the original Garden of Eden. Read more
Join us for an Earth Day Clean Up in Apalachicola. Friday, April 22, 2pm. Contact Susan Macken for more details.
Join us in Tallahassee for an Ice Cream Social. Meet the RiverTrek 2022 Team. Enjoy music from Somethin' Sassy under the live oaks at the Goodwood Museum & Gardens. Sunday, May 15. 2-4 pm.
No comments:
Post a Comment