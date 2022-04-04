St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Smokey B! I am a 10 month old domestic shorthair. I am the sweetest boy there ever was! I love being held and getting snuggles. I have a very chill personality but also love to play; the best of both worlds! I love other cats and even dogs. I would make a great addition to almost any family! Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
