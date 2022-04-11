Monday, April 11, 2022

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week






Hi, I'm Tessa! I am a 2 year old 43 pound bulldog mix. I am good with cats and some other dogs. I love car rides and zooming around at the beach! I love swimming and playing in the water hose. Some of my favorite things are McDonalds, fluffy blankets, cuddles and getting all dressed up! I am great on a leash and like going on walks. I would make a wonderful addition to almost any family! Come by the shelter to meet me!!


You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

Call: 850-227-1103

info@sjbhumanesociety.org





