St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Tessa! I am a 2 year old 43 pound bulldog mix. I am good with cats and some other dogs. I love car rides and zooming around at the beach! I love swimming and playing in the water hose. Some of my favorite things are McDonalds, fluffy blankets, cuddles and getting all dressed up! I am great on a leash and like going on walks. I would make a wonderful addition to almost any family! Come by the shelter to meet me!!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
