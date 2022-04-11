The Beach Awaits! Mexico Beach eNewsletter | April 2022

Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave and please remain off the sand dunes and out of the sea oats to ensure their continued nourishment. There are boardwalks and walking paths that can be accessed to reach the beach. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|PAN-SEARED GROUPER & TROPICAL SALSA
|A delicious spring dish!
We publish it with the compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).
TROPICAL SALSA INGREDIENTS
2 cups cubed mango
2 cups cubed pineapple
2 cups cubed papaya
1 cup diced roasted peppers
1 bunch chopped cilantro leaves
Juice from 2 limes
2 Tablespoon diced jalapeños
GROUPER INGREDIENTS
2-4 grouper fillets
2 Tablespoon olive oil
Cajun spice, for coating
Mixed greens, for serving
Directions:
In a large bowl, mix all salsa ingredients gently with a spoon. Let the salsa sit while you prepare the grouper. Heat the olive oil in a cast-iron frying pan until it's smoking. Coat both sides of the grouper with Cajun spice, then place the coated grouper in the pan. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side, depending on fish thickness, until done. Transfer grouper to a serving dish, placing it on a bed of mixed greens. Spoon the Tropical Salsa on top of the fish, serve, and enjoy!
|GYMNASTICS
This sport is one of the oldest games and the basis of the modern Olympics. Of course, gymnasts have their version of preparing for an event and their own vocabulary. Here is some gymnastic humor.
It's not rude to yell, "Stick it!"
Deductions have nothing to do with tax returns.
Gymnastics is flipping fun.
Yes, we can do those "flippy things."
You don't need to go to science class to understand gravity.
Bananas and ice cream have nothing to do with splits here.
Gymnasts are highflyers.
Why walk when you can cartwheel?
Gymnasts don't keep money in "vaults."
Gymnastics is blood, sweat, and chalk.
|A WET BLANKET
This antiquated saying generally means a person who spoils other people's fun or enjoyment. The phrase dates back to the 1800s and is traced to a custom that cooks had of keeping a wet blanket on the floor of the kitchen in case of a common grease fire. It is now used to describe a person who similarly douses the mood with a poor attitude that keeps others from having fun. An example is saying not to invite someone to a party because they're a "wet blanket" and will take some of the fun out of it.
