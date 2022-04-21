The city of Apalachicola has completed a project to re-stripe some of the parking areas in the city.
The project, which was partially funded by Franklin County, was completed on April 15th.
The county used some of its gas tax money to help pay for half the costs of re-striping which included parking spaces and crosswalks in the downtown area, as well as at Riverfront Park and at the parking area on Avenue I.
Commissioners said this was a needed project that should help protect the safety of pedestrians visiting Apalachicola.
