The Franklin County Commission will consider purchasing a new Animal Control cremation system during this year's budget negotiations.
Animal Control director Fonda Davis said the current system was purchased in 2007 and is no longer working well.
The new cremation system will cost about 60 thousand dollars.
When the machine was first purchased the county had to kill between 700 and 800 unwanted animals every year, and ran out of room to bury them at the landfill.
Now animal control says there are fewer euthanizations because there are more pet adoptions, but there is still a need for the system, as it is also used to dispose of roadkill.
Not all animals that are picked up in the county are euthanized – many are adopted out through the Humane Society which operates a no-kill shelter on Highway 65.
But there are still more stray animals in the county than the shelter could ever adopt out – they recommend that people spay or neuter their pets to help keep the stray population down.
No comments:
Post a Comment