The Franklin County Emergency Management Office is planning a hurricane preparedness program in May and are looking for local businesses to partner with them.
Franklin County Emergency Management along with other County Offices and organizations will host a Build Your Bucket Franklin Hurricane Season Preparedness Event on Saturday May 21st at Vrooman Park in Eastpoint.
The event will provide an opportunity for families to collect critical supplies and build their own disaster supply kits, for free.
Local businesses are invited to help support this event, whether with materials and products or you can set up a table to hand out your items showing how your business can help during a hurricane.
If you have any questions or to confirm your participation, please contact Jennifer Daniels, Franklin County Emergency Management Deputy Director, at 850-653-5608 or e-mail em1frank@fairpoint.net.
