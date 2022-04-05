The Franklin County Humane Society recently got a big donation from the Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers.
Last week the Krewe presented Humane Society with a check for $13,200.00.
The money was raised through the annual Mardi Gras Backus Parade which was held in February.
The event brought a few thousand people to Apalachicola to enjoy a big parade as well as food and other fun activities at Riverfront Park.
The money will help the Humane Society provide safe haven, medical care, food and attention until their pets are adopted
And remember, the Humane Society is always looking for volunteers and foster parents who want to make a difference in an animal's life.
If you are interested please contact the humane society at 850-670-8417 or check out their website at forgottenpets.org.
