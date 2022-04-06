The Wakulla County Airport is moving into private ownership.
On Monday, the Wakulla County commission voted to finalize the conveyance of ownership, operation, and maintenance of the Wakulla County Airport to the Tarpine Homeowners Association.
The Tarpine HOA represents property owners within the Tarpine Subdivision, a fly-in neighborhood adjacent to the Airport.
The airport is located three miles south of Panacea in the Ochlocknee Bay community, and has one grass runway which is 2,590 feet long by 70 feet wide.
In 2017, the County initiated efforts to identify a direction for the future of the Airport.
Most recently in November 2021, the Board directed County staff to move forward with conveyance of the Airport and related personal property, including the Airport license, to the Tarpine HOA, leading to the resolution that was approved Monday night.
